Berlin-based start-up Solarworx specializes in the supply of modular, off-grid, solar-plus-storage solutions.Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has agreed to invest an unspecified sum in German start-up Solarworx. The investment was made through a Series A financing round that also saw the participation of Netherlands-based sustainable energy innovation engine EIT InnoEnergy and the German development finance institution Deutsche Investitions und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) subsidiary of German state-owned development lender KfW Group. Solarworx intends to use the raised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...