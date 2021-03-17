DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is the legal owner of shares in DO & CO AG.
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. has granted proxy voting authority to CRMC, its investment adviser.
Los Angeles am 16.3.2021
