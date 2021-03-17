Capita plc

Director Change

Andrew Williams has advised the Board of Capita plc that he will not put himself forward for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said:

"I want to thank Andrew for the significant contribution he has made to the Board since joining in January 2015. I am grateful for his support since my appointment as Chairman in 2017."

