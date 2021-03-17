DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director Declaration

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director Declaration 17-March-2021 / 09:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 17 March 2021 Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67(2), Dalata Hotel Group plc notifies that Elizabeth McMeikan, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed Senior Independent and non-executive director of the board of Custodian Reit plc, with effect from 1 April 2021. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

