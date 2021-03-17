The German polysilicon manufacturer reported higher sales volumes and a better product mix for its polysilicon segment.From pv magazine Germany German chemical group and polysilicon manufacturer Wacker Chemie has reported 2% revenue growth for its polysilicon business in 2020. The company posted overall revenue growth of 5%, to €4.69 billion last year. In the second quarter, sales fell significantly due to the Covid-19 crisis. In the third and fourth quarters this was partially offset, thanks, in particular, to good demand for polysilicon and from the construction industry. In addition to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...