OCI Limited: OCI Secures Further Distribution and Allocation Partnership With Honeywell and Strata

International manufacturer Honeywell collaborates with leading supply chain procurement partner OCI Limited to continue the campaign against the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / OCI has expanded its collaboration with Honeywell and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala subsidiary Strata by formalising a distribution agreement of essential healthcare equipment. Through the partnership, over three million premium-quality N95 masks have been supplied to the U.S. and other nations.

Since the pandemic began, OCI Limited has been supporting businesses globally in the end-to-end procurement of PPE, including providing the crucial financing and logistics. Due to COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, the use of N95 masks in various industries is vital in actively protecting key workers.

Oliver Chapman, Group CEO of OCI Limited, said, "OCI is proud to be engaged with Strata and Honeywell for the distribution of their healthcare products. This partnership is critical in supplying governments and large corporations with the essential healthcare cargoes they need to survive in the current climate. This is yet another example of OCI's capability to support important organisations under pressure and in volatile markets."

N95 masks are protective tools designed purely for air filtration and a close facial fit, as specified by the FDA . OCI Limited continues to utilise its logistics and financial infrastructure to support the distribution of these essential PPE products.

Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said, "As a global leader in advanced worker safety technologies, Honeywell is committed to ensuring that PPE products are being placed quickly and cost effectively in the hands of those most in need, including medical professionals and those on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19."

Alongside its work within the UAE, Honeywell also increased domestic production of PPE within the UK. This resulted in a production line of 4.5 million disposable face masks per month and the creation of 450 jobs at a time where unemployment was at its highest in the UK since 1971. Honeywell was committed to supplying 70 million face masks to the UK government over an 18-month time frame, further strengthening the UK's response to the outbreak.

About OCI

Using its unique procurement, logistics and financing expertise, OCI is recognised as a global leader in the provision of end-to-end procurement partnering services across the manufacturing, consumables, healthcare, agricultural and industrial sectors.

By linking directly into the supply chains of its partners, OCI's intelligent business model streamlines its partners' procurement process, unlocking their true potential.

