

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output rose in January after falling in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The construction output grew 0.8 percent month-on-month in January, after a 1.5 percent fall in December. In November, construction output increased 2.6 percent.



Production in building construction increased 1.3 percent monthly in January and output in civil engineering rose 0.1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 1.9 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output increased 0.9 percent monthly, and fell 1.8 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increases were recorded in Slovenia, France, and Hungary, while the worst declines were observed in Slovakia, Germany and Bulgaria.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

