DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 16/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 69.1894 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43965921 CODE: GLDA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 95738 EQS News ID: 1176268 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)