The factory will be built by VRB Energy in the Hubei province, where it also wants to deploy a 100 MW solar park linked to a 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery.Vanadium redox battery provider VRB Energy, which is majority-owned by Canada-based metals exploration company High Power Exploration Inc. (HPX), has unveiled a plan to build a gigafactory for the production of vanadium redox flow batteries in China. The company said it has signed a framework agreement for the 1 GW project with the government of Xiangyang-a prefecture-level city in northwestern Hubei province; and Chinese investment firm ...

