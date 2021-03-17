Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on developing next generation psilocybin-inspired medicines and related technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation of eligibility from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. The Company's common shares are currently listed and posted for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "MSSTF" and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MSET" as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9DF".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds up the receipt of stock and cash. This reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their clearing and settlement requirements.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset commented, "DTC eligibility will provide current and prospective shareholders of Mindset with a reliable, cost-efficient, and timely method for clearing and settlement of Mindset's common shares. With the Company's common shares being DTC eligible, we expect this to lead to greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as Mindset's common shares being accessible to an even broader range of investors."

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

