London, March 17
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 16-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|192.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.50p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.68m
|Net borrowing level:
|3%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 16-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.76p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP30.48m
|Net borrowing level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
