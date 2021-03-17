Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
PR Newswire
17.03.2021 | 12:28
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue617.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue617.76p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue297.73p
INCLUDING current year revenue297.73p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue422.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue422.75p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue224.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue224.57p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue176.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue176.33p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.54p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 16-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue164.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue164.30p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
