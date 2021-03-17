Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
WKN: A12AE3 ISIN: NO0010387004 Ticker-Symbol: 4NF 
17.03.21
11:21 Uhr
17.03.2021 | 13:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Finans Holding due to merger with Bank Norwegian (43/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Finans
Holding ASA (Norwegian Finans Holding) published on March 17, 2021 and may be
subject to change. 

The Boards of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding and Bank Norwegian AS (Bank
Norwegian) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a
merger whereas shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding will receive one (1)
new share of the Bank Norwegian for every one (1) share held in Norwegian
Finans Holding. The merger plan will be presented to the shareholders at the
Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 27, 2021. The combination is
intended to be completed during the first half of 2021. 

For further information please find attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846706
