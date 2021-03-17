NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Finans Holding due to merger with Bank Norwegian (43/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (Norwegian Finans Holding) published on March 17, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Boards of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding and Bank Norwegian AS (Bank Norwegian) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding will receive one (1) new share of the Bank Norwegian for every one (1) share held in Norwegian Finans Holding. The merger plan will be presented to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 27, 2021. The combination is intended to be completed during the first half of 2021. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846706