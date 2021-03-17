Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Execution of New Lease to Manufacture and Commercialize its HyGrO Hydrogen Water Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / In an effort to further expand its Technology Division under HyFrontier Technologies, Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) has executed a three-year lease on a 7,800 sq. ft. facility with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building in New Port Richey, Florida. The facility will be used to manufacture and commercialize its HyGrO hydrogen water technology.

Management has arranged shipping and transportation options needed to immediately transition its current operations to the new location. The company is now moving forward on several interior renovations which are necessary to transform the new facility and utilize state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to produce and commercialize the innovative HyGrO hydrogen water technology.

Click here to view a picture of the new facility: https://hyfrontier.com/our-facility/

Robert DuBose, founder of HyFrontier Technologies states, "After tirelessly searching for the perfect location to manufacture our HyGrO technology, we are excited to get into this fabulous facility. Our team is very excited to begin advancement and commercialization of our HyGrO hydrogen water technology. The beautiful new location provides a building that our company can grow into which has a free-flowing creek that leads directly into a pond in the back which we may use for additional testing. Most importantly, we have an option to purchase the entire building at any time of our choosing. We feel so blessed to have finally found a perfect location which is needed to launch the next chapter of our company."

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "Finding the right space to manufacture our HyGrO hydrogen water technology has not been an easy task. We needed a building that would provide room for expansion while supporting our objective of producing thousands of hydrogen units for farms around the world. This achievement should ultimately transition this division into one that I believe will become very profitable and provide a great deal of value to the world we live in. Working with Bo and his team has been an absolute honor of mine and I am so excited to help this company achieve all of its goals. We have been planning this transition for months and we are all proud to accomplish yet another great milestone for our company and everyone involved."

About HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by injecting Hydrogen and Oxygen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for medium to large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow facilities, or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants using the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management has recently executed a lease on a 7,800 sq. ft. facility with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building in New Port Richey, Florida which will be used to further advance the company goals of completing its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

www.HyFrontier.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin-off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD space. Further, management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company's products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by injecting Hydrogen and Oxygen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for medium to large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow facilities, or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants using the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management has recently executed a lease on a 7,800 sq. ft. facility with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building in New Port Richey, Florida which will be used to further advance the company goals of completing its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoldenTriangleInc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter:@waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635976/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Inc-Announces-Execution-of-New-Lease-to-Manufacture-and-Commercialize-its-HyGrO-Hydrogen-Water-Technology