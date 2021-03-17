Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
17.03.21
14:44 Uhr
10,890 Euro
+0,055
+0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2021 | 13:17
108 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction to Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Credit Suisse International on STO Structured Products Units (Record Id 166898)

Correction to Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Credit Suisse International on
STO Structured Products Units (Record Id 166898) 

The trading code will be changed with effect from 2021-03-18. Please find
updated identifiers in the attached document. 

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Credit
Suisse International with effect from 2021-03-16. Last day of trading is set to
2116-12-21. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products Units. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846707
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.