Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2021) of GBP59.41m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2021) of GBP42.96m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/03/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 206.04p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 206.04p revenue* Ordinary share price 197.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.15%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.47p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.85%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 16/03/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 95751 EQS News ID: 1176314 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

