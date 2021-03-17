Florham Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, CEO of PDS Biotech, will present the company's immunotherapy platform, ongoing phase 2 clinical programs, product pipeline and upcoming milestones virtually at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:05 am ET. In addition, Dr. Bedu-Addo will participate in the "Cancer Immunotherapies: Fighting Cancer with the power of the Immune System" panel immediately following his presentation at 10:25am ET on Wednesday, March 24.

Individuals interested in attending the event can register online here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/. A replay of the Company's presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

