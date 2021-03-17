Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENEDO OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 17, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 166531) ENEDO OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Enedo Oyj will be traded as of March 18, 2021. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: ENEDOU0121 ISIN code: FI4000490966 Orderbook id: 219982 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: March 18, 2021 - April 01, 2021 Trading starts: March 18, 2021 Last trading day: March 26, 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260