Mittwoch, 17.03.2021
17.03.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ENEDO OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 17, 2021 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 166531)

ENEDO OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of Enedo Oyj will be traded as of
March 18, 2021. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: ENEDOU0121
ISIN code: FI4000490966
Orderbook id: 219982
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: March 18, 2021 - April 01, 2021
Trading starts: March 18, 2021
Last trading day: March 26, 2021

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
