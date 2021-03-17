Chelating Resins Sales Accelerating as Application in Chlor-Alkali Rises: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelating resins demand experienced a sluggish growth at 3% CAGR until 2020, and latest research by consulting firm Fact.MR projects sales to recover at 5% CAGR through 2030. Recovery from chemicals and metals & mining industry is set to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.

The latest edition of chelating resins market by Fact.MR finds that the consistent demand from the mining, chlor-alkali and electroplating industries to spur the sales of chelating resins. Application in chlor-alkali accounts for major market share backed by the advanced ion exchange technologies from the manufacturers. Significant application in waste-water treatment, followed by electroplating application to bolster the demand of chelating resins. Hence fostering the sales.

"Heightened investments by manufacturers in research and development for sustainable solutions is stimulating growth of chelating resins. Among the end-users, chemical industry holds 50% of market share, in which, chlor alkali is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment, bolstering the demand for chelating resins," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

By functional group, picolyamine to acquire maximum share attributed to its consistent market growth

Iminoacetic and aminophosphonic group account for nearly 75% share

Application in waste water treatment and effluents sustaining demand

Polystyrene divinylbenzene matrix to retain dominance through 2030

Exponentially increased investment in R&D and sustainable solutions, China to emerge as leading chelating resins hub

to emerge as leading chelating resins hub Owing to the surge in production as well as consumption of chelating resins, Germany to be the epicenter of the Europe market

to be the epicenter of the market Chemicals and metal & mining to remain primary end-users

Competitive Landscape

LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Purolite, DuPont, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Thermax Limited, Suqing Group, Samyang Corporation, ResinTech, SH Scenic Resin Co. Ltd., and Jiangsu Widevision Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd among others are some of the prominent manufacturers, profiled by Fact.MR. According to the study, the market is consolidated with the prominent players accounting for bulk market share. Product optimization is the key growth strategy for the aforementioned manufacturers.

In 2020, specialty Chemicals Company LANXESS invested 120 million euros and reorganized its water treatment technologies business by focusing on ion exchange resins business for high-end applications. As a part of this strategy, LANXESS and sold its business to a French group SUEZ and completed the transaction by 2020-end.

Also, in January 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Companies announced the merger of its two subsidiaries, Japan Coating Resin Corporation and Toei Kasei Co. Ltd., into a single organization named JCR to further the production and diversification of resin emulsification techniques underpinned by water-based emulsification techniques.

More Valuable Insights on Chelating resins Market

Fact.MR, in its latest report, presents a detailed analysis of the global chelating resins market. The study divulges essential insights on the chelating resins market on the basis of functional group (iminoacetic group, amino phosphoric group, glucamine group, oxime group, phosphonic group+sulphonic group, phosphorous group, thiol group, thiourea group and others), matrix type (polystyrene, polystyrene divinylbenzene, polyacrylic divinylbenzene), application (separation & purification, treatment of wastewater & effluents, removal of impurities, biochemistry and others), end-use industry (electroplating, chemicals, metal & mining, and waste water treatment), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for chelating resins evolve in the future?

Which application of chelating resins accounts for the highest demand?

Why is China a lucrative market for chelating resins?

a lucrative market for chelating resins? Which are the factors that will drive the demand for chelating resins sales?

Which region is the largest consumer for chelating resins?

