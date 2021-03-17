DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 16/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.4900 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 847250 CODE: LOUF =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 95754 EQS News ID: 1176344 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

