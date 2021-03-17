Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus' receives hydrogen cylinder orders for leading gas distributors in new markets in Europe

Hexagon Purus has received multiple orders for several leading European gas distributors for its X-STORE 300 bar cylinder and for its brand-new X-STORE 381 bar version. The X-STORE cylinders are destined for Germany, as well as two new markets for Hexagon Purus, Spain and Switzerland. They will be used for transportation of hydrogen for industry and mobility purposes. The total accumulated value of the orders is estimated at EUR 1.9 million (approx. NOK 19 million).



Driving Energy Transformation

"Hexagon Purus' lightweight type 4 composite cylinders allow for very high payloads when transporting gas, reducing total cost of ownership for our customers," says Hartmut Fehrenbach, Vice President Hydrogen Distribution at Hexagon Purus. "We are proud to support our clients in the replacement of Type 1 steel trailer fleets in the industrial gas segment and build hydrogen mobility infrastructure in Europe - and now, for the first-time including Spain and Switzerland."

Hexagon Purus' new 381 bar X-STORE type 4 composite cylinder meets the new European standard, EN 17339, and is among the most efficient gas transport cylinders available worldwide. Its higher payload capacity reduces overall transportation costs.



Timing

The cylinders will be delivered in the second and third quarters of 2021.



Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com



About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.