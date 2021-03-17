Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Human Unitec International, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMNU) takes pleasure in announcing that the Depository Trust Corporation (the "DTC") has approved its common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, Pacific Stock Transfer. The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable the "Human Unitec International, Inc." shareholders to transfer their shares of "HMNU" stock electronically after buying or selling on the open market, without the extra expense and delays associated with the processing and transfer of physical stock certificates.

DTC approval should change the transactional procedure to a much faster one by eliminating the risk associated with the loss and replacement as well as the extra expense and delay associated with the processing and transfer of physical share certificates. The DWAC/FAST electronic transfer process is expeditious, and many companies approved for it may experience higher trading volumes in their stock given the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading.

"DWAC transfer eligibility is a significant step that shapes the growth and evolution of Human Unitec International, Inc. as a public company," stated Fabrizio Bosticco, President. "This improvement will enable our shareholders to maintain the highest levels of efficiency, accountability and compliance standards for their trading activities in our shares through the best and most up-to-date electronic securities trading platforms being used today. Not only will it save our shareholders cost and time, but it will also facilitate more trading in the open market and enable us to expand our shareholder base."

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

Human Unitec International

6 LIBERTY SQUARE, #2328 BOSTON, MA 02109

