BERLIN, March 17 (WNM) - The market power of major tech companies like Google, Apple or Facebook is a matter of concern for lawmakers in the EU, the USA and Russia. Now they want to try to prevent the formation of digital cartels. As Alexander Kulitz, spokesperson on foreign trade for the parliamentary party of the FDP (the pro-business Free Democrat Party) in the German federal parliament, explained to the World News Monitor, "Governments all over the world are now adopting measures on this issue, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...