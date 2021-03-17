The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

17 March 2021

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458330/Thesis_Final_Fully_Signed_FS_EYLLP.pdf

For further information please contact:

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com