Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
17.03.2021 | 15:40
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 17

17 March 2021

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458330/Thesis_Final_Fully_Signed_FS_EYLLP.pdf

For further information please contact:

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

