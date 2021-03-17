Raven Reed Shares the Story Behind Her Real Estate Success

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Less than a year in and already a multi-million dollar producer, Raven Reed is indisputably setting a new standard in the Ohio real estate market. As a former beauty queen and sports broadcaster, Raven has leveraged her myriad of skills to find success in a new arena, doing it all as a first-time mom. She explains, "Real estate is the perfect mix of all the things I love. I get to help my community buy, sell, and invest in real estate, form new relationships and expand my network on a daily basis, use my media abilities to grow my brand, and create my own salary depending on how hard I choose to work, all while caring for my little one!"

Raven is motivated by the desire to show moms everywhere that thriving both as a mom and a boss truly is possible! Her motherhood fuels her career goals. As she closes deals and lists houses with her daughter along for every moment, Raven is passionate about the life she wants to create for her child and the example she intends to set. "She is undoubtedly my number one reason," she says. "I want to give her the most amazing life possible and be a strong woman figure, proving to her that she can do anything she sets her heart on."

However, while Raven has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, she wasn't always sure that she would go into real estate. Coming from a long line of entrepreneurs, she began her career in the makeup industry. Launching her first business, Makeup by Raven, at the young age of 18. After almost a decade of glamming women all over the world, she decided she was ready for a change of pace and began to pursue her first love of broadcast journalism, where her career began to skyrocket. Even so, something was missing. That's when Raven knew she needed to make a change. "You have to be willing to invest in yourself, and ultimately in the vision of your brand," she notes. "If you won't take a chance on yourself, why would your clients? I truly believe this philosophy is how I've accomplished what I have in such a short period of time. You have to set your goals, stay focused, stay consistent, and always hold yourself accountable along the way."

Enter real estate. Despite the challenges of joining the industry amidst a pandemic, Raven dove in headfirst, continuing her education wherever possible. If her achievements thus far are any indication, the investment has proven to be well worth the effort. As a multi-million dollar producer, Raven will earn a position in Ohio REALTORS®? President's Sales Club, an award that less than 10% of realtors in the state of Ohio will obtain. She has also received the Rising Star Award from Broker Agent Advisor along with earning two designations, including Real Estate Negotiation Expert and the C2EX - Commitment to Excellence. Most recently, she was asked to be a guest panelist for the Realty Executives International Conference. "That's right: I started my real estate career during a pandemic, in a place where I knew almost no one, with a newborn baby," Raven exclaims. "People tell me all the time, 'That's impossible,' but if you know me, then you know I have a knack for making the impossible possible."

She continues, "I was told to walk before I run, to quit, and that I was overshooting my goals. Well, I smashed every single one of my goals and then some! That's why you can't ever give up on yourself, even when you feel like you've hit rock bottom's basement."

Despite all that she has achieved in her first year in the industry, Raven has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. She plans to double her volume this upcoming year and also plans on completing a Home Staging Certification with the New York Institute of Art and Design. Through it all, Raven remains focused on what is truly important. "There's not another me on this planet, so staying 100% authentic to who I am at my core will always differentiate me," she says. "Nobody else will ever have my work ethic, my visions, my passions, my ability to deliver, or my hustle. I bring a lot to the table and am often told I possess the rare quality to make people trust me. There's a reason I can do that: because I actually do care, and my clients sense it. I go to great lengths to make the process as fun, smooth, and simple as possible, all while delivering in the most professional and polished manner."

