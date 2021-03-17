ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments. Participation instructions are as follows:

Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Replay Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 40227

The telephone replay will be available through 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 1, 2021

A live audio webcast will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50x lower cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding milestones and future sales; the timing of; making our 510(k) submission with the FDA and commercializing the TAEUS® device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

