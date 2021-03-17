Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Tripp Lite.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Tripp Lite is a leading supplier of power quality products and connectivity solutions including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers, industrial, medical and communications markets in the Americas.

"I am delighted to welcome the Tripp Lite team to Eaton," said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton. "The addition of Tripp Lite's complementary product offerings will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business."

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

