

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2021 / 21:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerrard B. Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.3100 USD 86.55 USD 17.3000 USD 3460.00 USD 17.2800 USD 3456.00 USD 17.2400 USD 8620.00 USD 17.2300 USD 3446.00 USD 17.2200 USD 22386.00 USD 17.2150 USD 53366.50 USD 17.2100 USD 12047.00 USD 17.2000 USD 252152.00 USD 17.1700 USD 12019.00 USD 17.1650 USD 6866.00 USD 17.1600 USD 13728.00 USD 17.1550 USD 5146.50 USD 17.1500 USD 25519.20 USD 17.1450 USD 6840.86 USD 17.1400 USD 10284.00 USD 17.1300 USD 15417.00 USD 17.1275 USD 15414.75 USD 17.1200 USD 1712.00 USD 17.1150 USD 1711.50 USD 17.1100 USD 12319.20 USD 17.1050 USD 3421.00 USD 17.1000 USD 6498.00 USD 17.0900 USD 25635.00 USD 17.0800 USD 4731.16 USD 17.0700 USD 10242.00 USD 17.0600 USD 34512.38 USD 17.0550 USD 6822.00 USD 17.0500 USD 13861.65 USD 17.0400 USD 11433.84 USD 17.0300 USD 14117.87 USD 17.0250 USD 3405.00 USD 17.0200 USD 35690.94 USD 17.0150 USD 6806.00 USD 17.0100 USD 6582.87 USD 17.0000 USD 6800.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.1502 USD 676557.7700 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-15; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

