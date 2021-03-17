Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of the greatest reset in POS technology for brick & mortar retailers, leading the majority of businesses to seek safe and innovative consumer payment alternatives. PayByCar, Inc., the Boston-based fintech startup behind the 2018 market launch of its exclusive in-vehicle payment platform, could not have emerged at a more critical point by offering retailers and customers the added security of paying for gas and other goods safely from their mobile device, without ever having to use cash, a credit card or mobile app.





Key Takeaways:

PayByCar's innovative and first in the nation pay-by-text vehicle payment solutions offers its technology to an estimated addressable market of 100 million drivers.

Customers can easily pay for gas and other goods directly from their mobile device, without ever having to take out cash, a credit card, or mobile app.

To enroll, just text ENROLL to 617-249-7524 and follow the web link provided.





