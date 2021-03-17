Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of the greatest reset in POS technology for brick & mortar retailers, leading the majority of businesses to seek safe and innovative consumer payment alternatives. PayByCar, Inc., the Boston-based fintech startup behind the 2018 market launch of its exclusive in-vehicle payment platform, could not have emerged at a more critical point by offering retailers and customers the added security of paying for gas and other goods safely from their mobile device, without ever having to use cash, a credit card or mobile app.
Key Takeaways:
- PayByCar's innovative and first in the nation pay-by-text vehicle payment solutions offers its technology to an estimated addressable market of 100 million drivers.
- Customers can easily pay for gas and other goods directly from their mobile device, without ever having to take out cash, a credit card, or mobile app.
- To enroll, just text ENROLL to 617-249-7524 and follow the web link provided.
