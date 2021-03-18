Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of February 23, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 6,792,453 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.265 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,800,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.50 per Share until March 17, 2023 which is 24 months from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 193,759 Units in the Offering, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days before completion of the Offering, which is necessary to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner and is reasonable in the circumstances.

CannaOne intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

The Company will pay aggregate finder's fees of CDN$64,842.19 in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About CannaOne

Since inception CannaOne has focused on development and deployment of its proprietary online marketplace platform. Integral to the true intent and directive of the long-term planning of these development efforts was an early-stage technology agreement to allow for integration of a payment and financial technology platform to facilitate merchant sales within its online platform. As such, since March 2017 the company has worked closely with payment technology providers in SE Asia, to ascertain the pathways to the greatest potential for future growth in the world's fastest growing digital payment markets. With the existence of ever-evolving international relationships with parties specifically focused on the facilitation of payment processing and bank acquiring infrastructure, the Company sees potential to increase revenue over time with the continued integration and utilization of complete payment processing capabilities within our online marketplace solutions. The Company will look to expand its online client portfolio to include additional business sectors, such as those to most effectively service the payment processing requirements of e-commerce providers. While CannaOne believes that significant near-term opportunities exist for the Company's solutions, there can be no assurance that customer agreements will be reached or that such agreements will be profitable should they be implemented.

