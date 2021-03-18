

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite index now sits just above the 3,445-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following upbeat guidance from the FOMC. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index eased 1.18 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,445.55 after trading between 3,410.28 and 3,454.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 21.75 points or 0.99 percent to end at 2,218.26.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.25 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.60 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 1.72 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 1.69 percent, Bank of Communications dropped 0.85 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 1.90 percent, Jiangxi Copper lost 0.48 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 2.93 percent, Yanzhou Coal advanced 0.87 percent, PetroChina fell 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 1.98 percent, Baoshan Iron plummeted 3.02 percent, Gemdale sank 2.50 percent, Poly Developments slid 1.67 percent, China Vanke dipped 0.58 percent and China Fortune Land spiked 3.17 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher Wednesday following the FOMC's guidance, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow jumped 189.42 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 33,015.37, while the NASDAQ gained 53.63 points or 0.40 percent to end at 13,525.20 and the S&P 500 rose 11.41 points or 0.29 percent to close at 3,974.12.



The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve forecast stronger economic growth and higher inflation this year but indicated it expects to keep interest rates at near-zero levels through 2023.



The Fed provided updated forecasts along with the announcement of the its universally expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.



The central bank also reiterated it plans to continue purchasing bonds at a rate of at least $120 billion per month until 'substantial further progress' has been made toward its policy goals.



Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by another jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns over the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or 0.3 percent at $64.60 a barrel.



