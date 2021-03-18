Zimtu Capital Corp. Files Early Warning Report Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (the "Acquiror") announces that on March 17, 2021, it acquired ownership of an aggregate of 1,812,500 units (each, a "Unit") of Core Assets Corp. (the "Company") through a private placement transaction at a price of $0.09 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $163,125 (the "Transaction"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of: (i) $0.15 per Warrant Share until and on March 17, 2022; and (ii) $0.25 per Warrant Share from March 18, 2022 until March 17, 2023.

Prior to the Transaction, and based on 22,216,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding at such time, the Acquiror directly and indirectly owned and controlled 6,437,500 Common Shares, which represented approximately 28.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Following the Transaction, and based on 37,232,101 Common Shares issued and outstanding, the Acquiror directly and indirectly own and control an aggregate of:

8,250,000 Common Shares; and

1,812,500 Warrants to purchase an additional 1,812,500 Common Share,

which represents 22.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 17, 2021, the closing date of the Transaction on a non-diluted basis. If the Acquiror were to exercise all of the Warrants, the Acquiror will directly and indirectly own and control 10,062,500 Common Shares or 25.77% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares calculated on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares acquired by the Acquiror are held for investment purposes. These investments will be reviewed on a continuing basis by the Acquiror and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. The Acquiror may in the future acquire or dispose of the Shares through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Acquiror has filed an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636199/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-Files-Early-Warning-Report-Acquisition