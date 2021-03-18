

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disneyland Resort plans to reopen Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on 30th April 2021, with limited capacity, following more than a year of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Disneyland Resort said that more than 10,000 cast members will return to work as it gets ready to welcome its guests back to the theme parks.



On the re-opening day, it will invite the cast members and members of the local community to be the first theme park guests.



The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort also plan to welcome guests once again, with a phased reopening. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, 2021, with limited capacity.



Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.



Disneyland Resort said it will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. It is due to the theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing.



Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines.



