Dr. Atiyeh Emam Honored as 2021 Top Dentist by Washingtonian Magazine

LANSDOWNE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Dr. Atiyeh Emam has been selected by Washingtonian Magazine for the 2021 list of Top Dentists in the DC Metro area. The prestigious industry award is given annually to the top professionals in the field, with winners selected based on peer recommendations.

Since 2001, Dr. Emam's practice has served the community with an award-winning range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, veneers, Invisalign, restorations, and periodontal care. Throughout 2020, the practice continued to serve patients with a renewed focus on health and safety and diligent COVID-19 practices. Dr. Atiyeh Emam was also honored by the magazine's list of Top Dentists in 2019.

"I am honored to be selected by my peers as one of the top dentists serving the D.C. area," said Dr. Atiyeh Emam. "I share this honor with my entire team - together we are dedicated to delivering professional and caring dental services to our community. To be chosen as one of the dentists that my peers would send their own friends and family to is quite an honor. After a difficult year of working hard to ensure the safety of our patients and staff during COVID-19, this award is an honor for our entire dedicated team."

Known to D.C. residents as "The Magazine Washington Lives By," Washingtonian Magazine delivers in-depth local coverage of the region's premiere businesses and business leaders. The publication's prestigious rankings and top industry lists are awarded annually. The coveted Top Dentist honor is based on peer recommendations, with healthcare professionals throughout the region asked to "name the dentists in each dental specialty they would send a family member to."

Dr. Atiyeh Emam is a graduate of the University of Maryland at Baltimore (DDS) College of Dental Surgery (2001) and the University of Maryland, College Park (B.S., Physiology and Neurobiology, 1997). She is a member of the American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association, Northern Virginia Dental Society, LVI Global, Greater Loudoun Study Club and the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. Dr. Emam's Lansdowne, Virginia office is located at 44135 Woodridge Parkway, Suite 280 in Lansdowne,VA. She can be reached at 703.858.9200 or on lansdownedental.com

