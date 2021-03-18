Riversand, a cloud-native Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Spryker Systems GmbH, a global e-commerce software provider.

Spryker Cloud Commerce OS is built to support headless, API-based commerce, and has a modular design aimed to help its customers scale. Spryker's architecture complements Riversand's cloud-native Master Data Experience Platform, which is also a scalable platform, allowing additional Apps to be developed to solve new business requirements as market conditions change.

"Riversand's innovative cloud-native platform will be the foundation of Spryker's digital transformation projects and is an optimal partner for an agile approach," said Edmund Frey, Chief Revenue Officer at Spryker. "This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to offer our customers the most advanced MDM and PIM solution in the market."

Both platforms are enterprise-grade, and unlike others on the market, can be ready-to-go in 2-6 weeks, providing immediate value. Harnessing the power and stability that Riversand and Spryker provide their customers when used together, companies can scale that investment over time and optimize it as business needs evolve.

"We are excited to join forces with Spryker, one of the leading global e-commerce software providers," said Witty Bindra, vice president of Business Develeopment at Riversand. "Together, we will provide leading brands with innovative approaches to digital transformation, delivered on cloud-native technology."

About Spryker

Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. It is the most modern platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, and expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before. Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide. Spryker is trusted by brands such as Toyota, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was named the most innovative and visionary of all new vendors in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and named a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC and is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. For more information about Spryker please visit Spryker.com.

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

