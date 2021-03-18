Autofleet's AI-powered platform to monitor shuttle operation and generate key performance data for future autonomous mobility deployments

Autofleet, a provider of AI-powered fleet optimization solutions, was selected by Keolis, a public transport operator, to provide its platform for an autonomous electric vehicle (AEV) project in Gothenburg, Sweden. Shuttle operation began on January 18, 2021 on behalf of local public transport authority Västtrafik. The autonomous shuttle service is the first project in an ongoing collaboration to utilize Autofleet's platform for management of Keolis' new mobility solutions.

The shuttle service, which is integrated into the city of Gothenburg's public transportation network as line 56, will serve a route that covers industrial and residential sites using two autonomous electric shuttles manufactured by Navya. Designed to operate in conditions including sub-zero temperatures and snow, this autonomous electric shuttle service is the city's most advanced mobility project to-date.

Autofleet's platform aggregates and analyzes granular shuttle data through an integration with Navya's API in real time to produce actionable insights for operators around the project's performance. The interface tracks shuttles at the individual sensor level and continually provides data such as station and passenger usage, allowing Keolis to gain clear insights for optimization and improvement of the service. Automated notification and alerting capabilities keep the operational teams aware of field events as they occur. In addition, the Autofleet driver app allows safety operators to track and share reports with their team in a single interface.

Autofleet's platform is agnostic to the vehicle manufacturer or vehicle type. For their continued work with Autofleet, Keolis is able to integrate autonomous shuttles and electric or internal combustion engine-powered vehicles into the platform, providing the transport operator with a single point of access for managing and scaling their deployments.

"Autofleet's platform provides impactful data that allows us to measure KPIs, and in turn improve our toolkit of services for future projects," said Scheherazade Zekri, Director of New Mobility Services at Keolis Group. "The company's work with us is crucial for developing new autonomous shuttle services that better manage fleets and serve commuters."

"Autofleet's goal is to implement sustainable mobility services and support the transition of asset heavy fleets to Vehicle as a Service providers." said Kobi Eisenberg, CEO at Autofleet. "We are excited to partner with Keolis on this project in order to execute autonomous operations in extreme conditions serving the transportation needs of communities globally."

Autofleet offers fleet owners and operators a platform to automate and optimize fleet management for organizations and has partnered with other global fleets and manufacturers including Avis Budget Group, Zipcar, Keolis and Suzuki. In April 2020, Autofleet announced a capital raise totaling $7.5 million from its Series A, led by MizMaa Ventures, and seed financing, led by Maniv Mobility.

About Autofleet

Autofleet provides the leading Vehicle-as-a-Service platform for fleets to optimize existing operations and to seamlessly launch new business models from existing assets. The platform leverages advanced machine-learning algorithms for demand prediction, optimized placement and matching, automated pit-stop management and in/de-fleeting, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.autofleet.io/.

