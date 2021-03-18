Egon Zehnder, the world's leadership advisory firm, today announced strong 2020 annual results, despite a challenging year for nearly all businesses. The company reported global revenues of CHF 678 million, down 4.6 percent from all-time high 2019 results at constant exchange rates.

"In a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the related economic crisis and social unrest, the results are a testament to the depth and quality of relationships Egon Zehnder consultants have with clients," Egon Zehnder CEO Edilson Camara said. "The robust growth posted by our Leadership Assessment, Family Business Advisory, Private Equity and Board Practices last year gave us renewed confidence about the Firm's prospects in 2021 and beyond. These results also supported our decision to continue expanding our consultant base; we hired 40 new Consultants in 2020."

The financial results also pay tribute to Egon Zehnder's flexibility and resilience, added Jill Ader, Chair of the Firm. "Our adaptability in the face of the crisis has been second to none," she said. "As a Firm led by our strong values, we made the decision to create psychological safety without layoffs so we could be utterly client-focused. Our colleagues around the world worked together to find new ways to serve our clients in these times when they needed us most."

To further support clients during the pandemic, Egon Zehnder consultants hosted virtual gatherings with thousands of leaders from global companies who discussed how the crisis has humanized leadership as the Firm reports on a dedicated microsite. "Unlocking human potential to lead through complexity, will be critical as we all strive to rebuild our economies and the way we work," adds Ader. Egon Zehnder also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion releasing its 16th biennial Global Board Diversity Tracker. The Firm will continue to be guided by its purpose-Leadership for a Better World-in 2021 and beyond.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world's preeminent leadership consulting firm, sharing one goal: to help people and organizations transform. We know what great leaders can do and are passionate about delivering the best solutions for our clients. Our more than 500 Consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries form one powerful, collaborative team. Our services include: leadership development, individual, team and organizational effectiveness, CEO search and succession, executive search and assessment, Board advisory, and cultural transformation.

For more information, visit www.egonzehnder.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005769/en/

Contacts:

Stacy Drumtra, Chicago

Global Marketing Co-Lead

stacy.drumtra@egonzehnder.com

T: +1 312 805 6736

Martin Klusmann, Berlin

Global Marketing Co-Lead

martin.klusmann@egonzehnder.com

T: +49 170 236 0101

Jennifer Reingold, New York

Global Head of Content

jennifer.reingold@egonzehnder.com

T: +1 646 337 5566