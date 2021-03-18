Deenova today publicly disclosed that its unprecedented market success in 2020 relentlessly expanded to Italy in 2021, with the recent Public Tender Award won at San Camillo Forlanini Hospital for multiple unit-dose robots, electronic prescription, automated medical devices traceability, and a full service model for the utilisation of Deenova's world-class solutions.

Giorgio Pavesi, Managing Director of Deenova in Italy stated: "It is a testament to Deenova European market momentum started in 2020 to combine new business robot and service contracts at premier hospitals in Europe, with additional purchase of technologies and complex services by previous Deenova customers, clearly showing a high level of continued satisfaction with our automation solutions amongst our existing customer base, such as San Camillo Forlanini Hospital."

San Camillo Forlanini Hospital is a major public health institution located in Rome with 730 patient beds and is included in the regional health system as a HUB center. Patient Care Departments and Administration offices are distributed over 14 pavilions, covering a total area of 238,000 m².

Since 2004, Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information.

