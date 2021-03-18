Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc über "Monsterergebnisse"! Wieder prozentual dreistellige Zugewinne?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7JK ISIN: AU000000TLX2 Ticker-Symbol: T3X 
Tradegate
17.03.21
12:23 Uhr
2,700 Euro
+0,080
+3,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7902,80008:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED2,700+3,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.