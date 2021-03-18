American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Are Self-Directed IRAs the Best Way to Prepare for an Uncertain Future?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / If 2020 has taught investors anything, it is that preparation in a retirement portfolio is key. It is impossible to predict what may be coming down the pipeline. But in a recent post at the company blog, American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, asked an important question: are Self-Directed IRAs the best ways for investors to prepare for uncertain futures?

There is no doubt for many investors that 2020 is a unique year. It has come with all manners of unpredictable events, including a sharp stock market crash earlier in the year that slowly rebounded throughout 2020. This put investors on edge. Many investors may have even sold many stocks and bonds. As the post at American IRA noted, having a diversified portfolio might help investors alleviate the sorts of fears that come with these sudden turns of events.

For example, a Self-Directed IRA makes it easy for retirement investors to put money into nontraditional retirement assets, such as real estate, precious metals, and tax liens. These unique asset classes give investors a wider portfolio that broadens diversification beyond stocks and bonds. For that reason, many people looking for more confidence in a retirement portfolio will turn to a Self-Directed IRA.

"We believe that this post is fundamental for how people understand what a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Many people use these IRAs because they know about the tax protections. But at a fundamental level, people also want to feel that the security they have built for retirement is not subject to the whims of what happens in the stock market. And unprecedented events like COVID-19 have shaped the way people think about crises and investing."

The post highlights why Self-Directed IRAs may be ideal for investors who need to put money aside for retirement and want more direct control over what assets the accounts will hold.

