Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: February NAV 18-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 28 February 2021 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 28 February 2021, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 104.42p (31 January 2021: 103.91p).

Further to the dividend announcement released on 22 January 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.79p (31 January 2021:102.29p).

Loans advanced GBP415.0m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP9.1m Cash and cash equivalents GBP8.7m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(6.0m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(6.5m) Net assets GBP420.3m

Capital amounts drawn as at 28 February 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 28 February 2021 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP167.8 GBP167.8 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR 284.0 GBP245.6 GBP413.4m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP30.7 GBP30.7 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 14.5 GBP12.4 GBP43.1m

(1) Balance includes loans accounted at amortised cost. The amounts correspond to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements.

Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

