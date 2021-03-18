Here are the brand-new stats and forecasts from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.From pv magazine USA Despite all the challenges of 2020, the U.S. solar industry broke several records. The U.S. Solar Market Insight 2020 Year-in-Review report, released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie, found that the industry installed a record 19.2 GW of capacity last year. That was a 43% increase from 2019 and bested the market's previous annual record of 15.1 GW set in 2016. California, Texas, and Florida were the top three states for annual solar ...

