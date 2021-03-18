DJ Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results

18 March 2021 Genel Energy plc Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "2020 was a uniquely challenging year for everyone. As for Genel, our continued progress and strong performance in 2020 has laid the foundation for a year of growth and operational catalysts in 2021. We continued investment in Sarta, which entered production in November, and the field is generating cash as we now move to rapidly appraise its exciting potential. Three appraisal wells will be drilled at the licence in 2021. The QD-2 well at Qara Dagh is also set to spud shortly, as we look to evaluate the potential to add a fifth producing field. As we make this investment in growth, the low-cost and high-margin nature of our growing oil production means that we expect to generate significant free cash flow at the prevailing oil price. In turn, this gives us the confidence in our material and sustainable dividend distribution, including a final dividend of 10 cents per share announced today, as we continue to offer investors a compelling mix of growth and returns." Results summary (USD million unless stated) 2020 2019 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 42 64 Production (bopd, working interest) 31,980 36,250 Revenue 159.7 377.2 EBITDAX1 114.6 321.8 Depreciation and amortisation (153.7) (158.5) Exploration expense (2.2) (1.2) Impairment of oil and gas assets2 (286.3) (29.8) Impairment of receivables (36.9) - Operating (loss) / profit (364.5) 132.3 Cash flow from operating activities 129.4 272.9 Capital expenditure 109.7 158.1 Free cash flow4 (4.4) 99.0 Dividends declared (¢ per share) 15 15 Cash 354.5 390.7 Cash after post-year end payments5 273.5 377.1 Total debt after settlement of called bonds5 280.0 300.0 Net cash6 6.2 92.8 Basic EPS (¢ per share) (152.0) 37.8 Underlying EPS (¢ per share)3 41.8 116.9 1. EBITDAX is operating loss / (profit) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation (USD153.7 million),

exploration expense (USD2.2 million), impairment of property, plant and equipment (USD242.0 million), impairment of

intangible assets (USD44.3 million) and impairment of receivables (USD36.9 million) 2. Despite production in line with expectations, the low oil price in June 2020 resulted in an impairment of

production assets at the half-year results, which under IFRS cannot be reversed despite the improved oil price

outlook 3. Underlying EPS is EBITDAX divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares 4. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 13 5. On 8 January 2021, shortly after the balance sheet date, the Company paid USD81.0 million to settle USD77.1 million of

old bonds reducing its gross debt balance to USD280.0 million, with USD267.7 million reported under IFRS in the balance

sheet (2019: Cash reported at 31 December 2019 less interim dividend paid (USD13.6 million) on 8 January 2020) 6. Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 13)

Highlights ? Zero lost time injuries ('LTI') and zero tier one loss of primary containment events in 2020 at Genel and TTOPCO

operations

? No LTIs since 2015, with over 13 million work hours since the last incident as of end-2020 ? Net production averaged 31,980 bopd in 2020 (2019: 36,250 bopd), following the pause in the drilling programme at

Tawke, appropriate to the external environment

? First oil from Sarta achieved in November 2020, with asset now producing over 10,000 bopd ? USD173 million of cash proceeds were received in 2020 (2019: USD317 million) ? The low-production cost per barrel of USD2.8/bbl in 2020 helped deliver cash generation of USD85 million in the year

from producing assets

? Free cash outflow of USD4 million following material capital expenditure on growth assets ? Dividends of 15¢ per share announced in 2020 (2019: 15¢ per share) ? Net cash of USD6 million at 31 December 2021 following the call of the old 2022 bond, with cash of USD274 million and

reported IFRS debt of USD268 million ? Carbon intensity of 13 kgCO2e/bbl for scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2020, significantly below the global oil and gas

industry average of 20 kgCO2e/boe

Outlook ? Production guidance for 2021 maintained as slightly above the 2020 average of 31,980 bopd, with the potential for a

higher exit rate and further growth in 2022 depending on success of the Sarta appraisal programme

? Margin of USD15 per working interest barrel expected in 2021 at average Brent oil price USD60/bbl, with receivable

recovery payments increasing that to USD20/bbl ? 2021 capital expenditure guidance maintained at USD150 million to USD200 million, with the current macro environment

and outlook supporting investment at the top end of this range

? c.USD100 million expenditure is forecast to be spent on growth assets, with three appraisal wells at Sarta

targeting a material 2C resource and the QD-2 well, set to spud shortly, aiming to open up a new producing

field ? Operating costs still expected to be c.USD50 million (2020: USD33 million), equating to c.USD4/bbl in 2021 (USD2.8/bbl in

2020), retaining our advantageous low operating cost position, with the increase from 2020 due to the addition of

Sarta early production costs ? Given the increase in Brent oil price and confidence in ongoing payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government

('KRG'), including override and receivable recovery payments, Genel expects to generate cash in 2021 post-dividend

payments

? Receivable recovery payments expected to generate c.USD50 million in 2021 at an oil price of USD60/bbl

? A USD5/bbl change in Brent impacts cash generation by c.USD35 million in 2021 ? Due to Genel's robust financial position and confidence in the Company's future prospects, the Board is accordingly

recommending a final dividend of 10¢ per share (2020: 10¢ per share), a distribution of USD27.9 million

This announcement includes inside information.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to welcome you to Genel Energy's ninth annual results statement. 2020 was a difficult year for everybody, with COVID-19 impacting the global business environment in a way that was unexpected and unforeseeable. The challenges that it presented were unique, but the low-oil price environment that it created was a powerful reminder of the need to have a business model that is both robust and adaptable to rapidly changing external conditions.

Genel has worked to put in place a business model that is appropriate for fluctuating market conditions, allowing the Company to continue strategic delivery when times are tough and lay the foundations to thrive in better times ahead. 2020 was a strong indicator that our strategy is the right one as we not merely survived but had the financial strength to invest in our key growth projects, and maintain our material dividend, delivering on our promises to investors with a reliability for which we are striving to be well known.

Focusing on key areas

As the impact of COVID-19 became clear and the oil price collapsed in the first quarter of the year, the flexibility and elasticity of our business model was demonstrated. Swift decisions were made to focus on key areas and fit our investment programme to the external environment. We reshaped our capital expenditure programme to live within our means, removing c.USD80 million from our original guidance, while still investing in growth and maintaining the dividend.

