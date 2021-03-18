Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results -7

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Full-Year Results

18 March 2021 Genel Energy plc Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020. Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "2020 was a uniquely challenging year for everyone. As for Genel, our continued progress and strong performance in 2020 has laid the foundation for a year of growth and operational catalysts in 2021. We continued investment in Sarta, which entered production in November, and the field is generating cash as we now move to rapidly appraise its exciting potential. Three appraisal wells will be drilled at the licence in 2021. The QD-2 well at Qara Dagh is also set to spud shortly, as we look to evaluate the potential to add a fifth producing field. As we make this investment in growth, the low-cost and high-margin nature of our growing oil production means that we expect to generate significant free cash flow at the prevailing oil price. In turn, this gives us the confidence in our material and sustainable dividend distribution, including a final dividend of 10 cents per share announced today, as we continue to offer investors a compelling mix of growth and returns." Results summary (USD million unless stated) 2020 2019 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 42 64 Production (bopd, working interest) 31,980 36,250 Revenue 159.7 377.2 EBITDAX1 114.6 321.8 Depreciation and amortisation (153.7) (158.5) Exploration expense (2.2) (1.2) Impairment of oil and gas assets2 (286.3) (29.8) Impairment of receivables (36.9) - Operating (loss) / profit (364.5) 132.3 Cash flow from operating activities 129.4 272.9 Capital expenditure 109.7 158.1 Free cash flow4 (4.4) 99.0 Dividends declared (¢ per share) 15 15 Cash 354.5 390.7 Cash after post-year end payments5 273.5 377.1 Total debt after settlement of called bonds5 280.0 300.0 Net cash6 6.2 92.8 Basic EPS (¢ per share) (152.0) 37.8 Underlying EPS (¢ per share)3 41.8 116.9 1. EBITDAX is operating loss / (profit) adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation (USD153.7 million),

exploration expense (USD2.2 million), impairment of property, plant and equipment (USD242.0 million), impairment of

intangible assets (USD44.3 million) and impairment of receivables (USD36.9 million) 2. Despite production in line with expectations, the low oil price in June 2020 resulted in an impairment of

production assets at the half-year results, which under IFRS cannot be reversed despite the improved oil price

outlook 3. Underlying EPS is EBITDAX divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares 4. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 13 5. On 8 January 2021, shortly after the balance sheet date, the Company paid USD81.0 million to settle USD77.1 million of

old bonds reducing its gross debt balance to USD280.0 million, with USD267.7 million reported under IFRS in the balance

sheet (2019: Cash reported at 31 December 2019 less interim dividend paid (USD13.6 million) on 8 January 2020) 6. Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 13)

Highlights ? Zero lost time injuries ('LTI') and zero tier one loss of primary containment events in 2020 at Genel and TTOPCO

operations

? No LTIs since 2015, with over 13 million work hours since the last incident as of end-2020 ? Net production averaged 31,980 bopd in 2020 (2019: 36,250 bopd), following the pause in the drilling programme at

Tawke, appropriate to the external environment

? First oil from Sarta achieved in November 2020, with asset now producing over 10,000 bopd ? USD173 million of cash proceeds were received in 2020 (2019: USD317 million) ? The low-production cost per barrel of USD2.8/bbl in 2020 helped deliver cash generation of USD85 million in the year

from producing assets

? Free cash outflow of USD4 million following material capital expenditure on growth assets ? Dividends of 15¢ per share announced in 2020 (2019: 15¢ per share) ? Net cash of USD6 million at 31 December 2021 following the call of the old 2022 bond, with cash of USD274 million and

reported IFRS debt of USD268 million ? Carbon intensity of 13 kgCO2e/bbl for scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2020, significantly below the global oil and gas

industry average of 20 kgCO2e/boe

Outlook ? Production guidance for 2021 maintained as slightly above the 2020 average of 31,980 bopd, with the potential for a

higher exit rate and further growth in 2022 depending on success of the Sarta appraisal programme

? Margin of USD15 per working interest barrel expected in 2021 at average Brent oil price USD60/bbl, with receivable

recovery payments increasing that to USD20/bbl ? 2021 capital expenditure guidance maintained at USD150 million to USD200 million, with the current macro environment

and outlook supporting investment at the top end of this range

? c.USD100 million expenditure is forecast to be spent on growth assets, with three appraisal wells at Sarta

targeting a material 2C resource and the QD-2 well, set to spud shortly, aiming to open up a new producing

field ? Operating costs still expected to be c.USD50 million (2020: USD33 million), equating to c.USD4/bbl in 2021 (USD2.8/bbl in

2020), retaining our advantageous low operating cost position, with the increase from 2020 due to the addition of

Sarta early production costs ? Given the increase in Brent oil price and confidence in ongoing payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government

('KRG'), including override and receivable recovery payments, Genel expects to generate cash in 2021 post-dividend

payments

? Receivable recovery payments expected to generate c.USD50 million in 2021 at an oil price of USD60/bbl

? A USD5/bbl change in Brent impacts cash generation by c.USD35 million in 2021 ? Due to Genel's robust financial position and confidence in the Company's future prospects, the Board is accordingly

recommending a final dividend of 10¢ per share (2020: 10¢ per share), a distribution of USD27.9 million

This announcement includes inside information.

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to welcome you to Genel Energy's ninth annual results statement. 2020 was a difficult year for everybody, with COVID-19 impacting the global business environment in a way that was unexpected and unforeseeable. The challenges that it presented were unique, but the low-oil price environment that it created was a powerful reminder of the need to have a business model that is both robust and adaptable to rapidly changing external conditions.

Genel has worked to put in place a business model that is appropriate for fluctuating market conditions, allowing the Company to continue strategic delivery when times are tough and lay the foundations to thrive in better times ahead. 2020 was a strong indicator that our strategy is the right one as we not merely survived but had the financial strength to invest in our key growth projects, and maintain our material dividend, delivering on our promises to investors with a reliability for which we are striving to be well known.

Focusing on key areas

As the impact of COVID-19 became clear and the oil price collapsed in the first quarter of the year, the flexibility and elasticity of our business model was demonstrated. Swift decisions were made to focus on key areas and fit our investment programme to the external environment. We reshaped our capital expenditure programme to live within our means, removing c.USD80 million from our original guidance, while still investing in growth and maintaining the dividend.

The low oil price helped to reinforce our capital investment priorities, which as you would expect support our strategic priorities. Investment at Tawke was delayed appropriately by the operator DNO, with whom we are closely aligned, and the decision was made to continue investing in the delivery of first oil at Sarta. This was achieved in November, only 21 months after completing the acquisition of the stake in the field. This rapid delivery, despite the challenges of COVID-19, was an exceptional achievement and a testimony to our workforce and field partners.

Already the only multi-licence oil producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ('KRI'), the addition of Sarta provides us with a material growth opportunity going forward, as we work with Chevron to develop what could potentially be the largest field in the KRI.

Our final capital allocation priority is the dividend, and we are proud of our ability to retain this at such a significant level despite the external upheaval, a testament to the resilience of our strategy and business model.

A strategy resilient by design

Our strategy remains very simple. We aim to increase our low-cost production, invest in growth, and retain surplus cash to pay a material and sustainable dividend.

Central to this strategy is prudent financial planning, as your Board and management team look to minimise risk and create sustainable shareholder value. The successful bond refinancing in September allowed us to extend the tenor of our debt while reducing the interest cost. Genel remains committed to retaining a robust balance sheet and strong liquidity, providing the foundation for our flexible capital investment programme.

It is this financial strength and focus on the balance sheet, together with a positive business outlook, that underpins our confidence in the sustainability of our dividend, which we are once again pleased to maintain in 2021.

With the worst of the pandemic hopefully now behind us and a recovery in the oil price further boosting our finances as we enter a year of exciting investment in the portfolio, Genel is confident that we can continue delivering on our strategy and create material value for our stakeholders.

The ramp up of work at Sarta promises to increase our low-cost production in 2021, with the possibility for much more to come in 2022 and the years ahead. Work at Qara Dagh also offers the potential to unlock value from a fifth field in the KRI, and we will of course remain prudent in our expenditure as we aim to provide a compelling mix of growth and returns.

A socially responsible contributor

Last year I discussed the period of significant and necessary change into which the energy industry is entering. Despite the pressures and challenges of 2020, we retained our focus on ensuring that Genel is at the forefront of this process.

As we grow, we continue to focus on our social and environmental responsibilities as we look to live up to our mantra of having the right assets, in the right location, with the right emissions, in the hands of the right people. The frequency and intensity of Board discussions on ESG signify how seriously we take the issue, and we firmly believe that responsible producers have a key part to play in the energy transition and delivering the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We will be measured against the promises that we make, and we issued our first GRI compliant Sustainability Report in 2020 setting out where we are on our sustainability journey. The report illustrates our commitment to support the communities in which we operate and solidify our place in the energy transition, minimising emissions as we look to play our part through delivering some of the fewer and better natural resources projects that the world needs as it moves towards clean energy.

Given our low-cost and low-carbon barrels, and the positive social impact our operations have on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, it is our belief that Genel has the right portfolio to continue powering the energy transition and deliver value to our shareholders as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix.

CEO STATEMENT

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 was not the year that anyone expected. In spite of the challenges that resulted, we continued to do what we say and delivered on our strategy.

Executing our strategy

Our first strategic priority remains the maximisation of the value of our low-cost production. Despite the reduction of investment at Tawke, production at the licence remained over 100,000 bopd again in 2020, and this continues to form the bedrock of our production, which averaged just under 32,000 bopd in the year. We see this as being a platform for Genel going forward, as we expect year-on-year production growth in both 2021 and 2022.

This robust and predictable production, and the low production cost, meant that we continued to generate material cash at an asset level. Taken in isolation, our producing assets generated USD85 million of cash, even allowing for the low oil price, delayed KRG payments and suspended override proceeds. Despite the suspension of the override payments, and USD159 million of unpaid KRG debts in 2020, our free cash outflow in the year was only USD4 million. Given the fact that we also continued to invest in the priority growth projects that provide us with exciting value creation potential, this is a creditable performance powered by a cost base that is amongst the lowest in the sector.

Further diversifying production

The key project that formed the bulk of our investment in growth in 2020 was Sarta, and first oil was successfully delivered in November. This was an important strategic and operational milestone for Genel, not least given the challenges presented by COVID-19. This operational delivery, brought in on budget, was a tribute to the quality and professionalism of our workforce, and the close cooperation we enjoy with partners and contractors.

Production began with the Sarta-3 well, which has produced in line with expectations. Sarta-2 then entered production in Q1 this year, and the Sarta-1 well will hopefully add to production around the end of this year. Should we have appraisal success in 2021, then material further production can be added in 2022.

It is not just the geological potential of Sarta that excites us, but the low-cost of the field and impressive margins that promise material value creation. The unrecovered back costs support PSC economics that mean field production achieves a margin of c.USD21/bbl at a Brent oil price of USD60/bbl, which to put it into context is more than equal to that of Tawke with the override. This cash generation makes Sarta a perfect fit for our low-cost and high-margin portfolio, and a key growth and value driver for Genel, and hopefully the KRI oil industry as a whole going forward.

Strengthening the foundations

Given the lower oil price and overdue payments, the fact that we still ended 2020 in a net cash position - even after dividend distributions and making the investment to bring Sarta to production this year - was a testament to our resilience.

This resilience comes in part due to our focus on the minimisation of risk and the retention of a strong balance sheet, combining to provide us with the ability to invest in areas that have the potential to provide the highest returns to shareholders. Our production is robust, and assets generate cash flows even at a low oil price. Our financial strength was bolstered by our decision to refinance our bond early, which gives us the certainty about our near-term liquidity position to invest confidently in future growth.

Following the refinancing, we have liquidity of over USD270 million, no debt maturity until 2025, a flexible capital programme, and the financial foundations from which to grow. Investment programmes at the Tawke licence resumed as conditions improved through the second half of 2020, and the operator expects another year of production over 100,000 bopd. With the external environment looking far brighter, 2021 is now about delivering the growth that we spent 2020 gearing up for.

Delivering growth and returns

The key focus of our near-term growth investment remains Sarta and Qara Dagh.

At Sarta, our appraisal campaign is targeting a material reserves addition, with net 79 MMbbls currently designated as 2C resources. This is only scratching the surface of the field's potential. Appraisal activity is scheduled to begin early in the second quarter, with the drilling of the Sarta-5 well. This will immediately be followed by Sarta-6, with results from the first well expected in Q3, and both will be completed by end-Q4. We very much look forward to the results of these wells, which could provide a roadmap for significant and long-term growth.

The second area of focus of our growth investment is Qara Dagh where the QD-2 well is set to be spud around the end of Q1. This well will test the commerciality of a potentially very large resource, estimated by Genel at gross mean c.400 MMbbls. We are already the only multi licence oil producer in the KRI and the potential to add a fifth field is very exciting, especially one that could possibly be so material and with light oil.

As we invest in these growth projects and significantly increase our capital expenditure year-on-year, increased payments from the KRG will help us retain our strong financial position. From January 2021, invoices once again include our contractual override payments and a receivable recovery mechanism tabled in December 2020 and implemented by the KRG with respect to the January 2021 payment.

Payments in 2020 were impacted by external factors, of which the volatile oil price was then the final straw, that temporarily derailed the KRG's ability to make payments in the first two months of the year. Consistent payments from March onwards once again illustrated the KRG's willingness and ability to prioritise payments to IOCs, and the track record over the last six years gives us confidence that these will continue going forward.

We have a constructive relationship with the government, and we are hopeful that the confirmation of a new oil minister will also help provide the clarity that the industry requires as we work together for the benefit of all stakeholders. We look forward to working with the minister as we continue to search for a solution that will help unlock the potential of Bina Bawi, the priority of our gas strategy.

Supporting the energy transition

A core stakeholder group on which we continue to focus is the local community in Kurdistan. We continue to invest in the local community, while maximising local employment. We are committed to utilising local people and companies wherever possible, and currently employ around 250 Kurdish nationals directly, with just under 30 local companies supported by Genel assets.

Providing a meaningful benefit to society while delivering the power to increase living standards is something that we see as key to deciding which barrels of oil should be produced as we transition to clean energy. As activity ramps up at Sarta, and hopefully in turn Qara Dagh, we look forward to deepening our local community involvement and increasing our positive impact on the local area.

Of course, the production of natural resources has a wider impact than just that of the financial benefits to the local area, and we recognise that as a natural resources company we have a role to play in the energy transition. As such, we have evaluated the best way to manage emissions in order to deliver the Paris Agreement goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees and leading to net zero by 2050. In order to meet this goal, energy efficiency and flaring management practices have been formalised in a GHG Emissions Management Standard that emphasises an asset life-cycle approach to emission mitigation. This standard applies to all operated and non-operated assets, and provides a systematic framework to identify an asset's carbon budget that aligns with the Paris Agreement pathway.

The enhanced oil recovery project at the Tawke PSC was a key step on our emission reduction journey, and the carbon intensity of our portfolio reduced to 7kg CO2e/bbl for scope 1 and 2 emissions in the second half of 2020 following the material reduction in flaring at the Tawke PSC. This intensity will rise during early production at Sarta, but we are already committed to a flares out programme at the asset as production increases, and we will aim to live up to our value of ingenuity by seeking innovative ways to further reduce our footprint going forward.

As well as the local community and global environment, our commitment to safe operations remains at the forefront of everything that we do. We are proud of our safety record, and we have not had a lost time incident for five years and 13 million hours worked. This is the result of a lot of hard work and a commitment to a culture of incident-free operations for which I would like to pay tribute to our team. Our success in this area does not make us complacent, and we will endeavour to repeat this performance going forward.

A year of growth and catalysts

With the challenges of 2020 hopefully now receding, the work we did in the year to build the foundations for growth can now be delivered on, as we continue to execute our simple strategy. Sarta will help us to increase our low-cost production, and investment in growth both there and at Qara Dagh will tell us a lot more about their value creation potential, with four appraisal wells that have the potential to add reserves and production going forward.

Despite this material expenditure we expect to generate material free cash flow at the prevailing oil price. Our strong financial position, and confidence in increased payments, also supports the maintenance of material distributions to shareholders, as we aim to fulfil our goal of being a world-class creator of shareholder value.

OPERATING REVIEW

Reserves and resources development

Genel's proven (1P) and proven plus probable (2P) net working interest reserves totalled 69 MMbbls (31 December 2019: 69 MMbbls) and 117 MMbbls (31 December 2019: 124 MMbbls) respectively at the end of 2020.

Gross upward technical revisions of 47 MMbbls at the Tawke PSC, relating to both the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, more than offset the 40 MMbbls of production at the licence, and contributed to our reserves remaining materially unchanged. The appraisal campaign getting underway at Sarta in 2021 has the potential to convert material 2C resources into reserves.

Remaining reserves (MMbbls) Resources (MMboe) Contingent Prospective 1P 2P 1C 2C Best Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net 31 December 2019 258 69 455 124 1,294 1,173 2,592 2,313 4,372 3,536 Production (44) (12) (44) (12) - - - - - - Acquisitions - - - - - - - - - - Extensions and discoveries - - - - - - - - - - New developments - - - - - - - - - - Revision of previous estimates 48 12 26 5 (34) (9) (38) (10) 1,335 931 31 December 2020 262 69 437 117 1,259 1,164 2,554 2,303 5,706 4,467

Production

Working interest production in 2020 averaged 31,980 bopd (2019: 36,250 bopd). This decrease was largely due to the delay in the investment programme at the Tawke PSC, which resumed later in 2020 as the external environment stabilised and improved.

Production currently comes from 76 wells, with the addition of Sarta meaning that we now have four producing fields, making production yet more diverse and reliable. Production from Sarta in 2021 is expected to more than offset declines from Tawke and Taq Taq, and full-year production is expected to be slightly above the 2020 average. Year to date production averages c.33,000 bopd.

Depending on the success of the Sarta appraisal programme and the timing of possible production from the Sarta-1 well, there is the clear potential for a higher 2021 exit rate and further production growth in 2022.

PRODUCING ASSETS

Tawke PSC (25% working interest)

Gross production at the Tawke PSC averaged 110,280 bopd in 2020, of which Peshkabir contributed 52,710 bopd.

There will be an active drilling campaign in 2021 on the Tawke licence as we continue to work in close alignment with the operator, DNO. Up to eight new development wells are set to be drilled and multiple workovers on existing producing wells are due to be undertaken in the drive to maintain production above 100,000 bopd.

Sarta (30% working interest)

Bringing Sarta to production was a key goal in 2020. As expenditure was reduced across the portfolio, the decision was made to continue investment in this goal, as Sarta is a key growth asset going forward. With first oil having been achieved in November 2020, the field is now generating cash that will support the funding of future appraisal and development, as we look to replicate the success of the Peshkabir produce while appraise model.

The first well on production was Sarta-3. This was joined in February 2021 by the Sarta-2 well, and production from the field is now over 10,000 bopd, with the ongoing optimisation of facilities configuration expected to further increase production.

Sarta will again form the majority of our pre-production expenditure in 2021, with c.USD60 million to be spent on the appraisal drilling campaign and associated facilities work. The campaign will begin at the start of Q2 and Sarta-5 and Sarta-6 will be drilled back to back, with results from the first well expected in Q3, and operations on both wells complete in Q4 2021. The campaign is targeting a material portion of the 250 MMbbls of existing contingent resources, and prospective resources, in Jurassic formations.

Re-entry and deepening of the Sarta-1 (S-1D) well is expected around the middle of the year. Should S-1D be successful, a flowline will be constructed in order to enable the well to enter production around the end of 2021.

Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator)

Gross production at Taq Taq averaged 9,670 bopd in 2020, following the suspension of drilling activity in H1 2020.

Operations at Taq Taq are focused on optimising cash flow, and no drilling is scheduled in 2021, with activity limited to workovers that will help manage field decline. Genel continues to explore the best way to obtain value from future production at the licence.

PRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS

Qara Dagh (40% working interest, operator)

Preparations were well under way to spud the QD-2 well in H1 2020, prior to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 forcing Genel to notify the KRG of the occurrence of a force majeure event preventing the Company from being able to perform its contractual obligations as scheduled.

The increased certainty in the operating environment, and Genel's ability to operate under the expected level of restrictions, allowed the lifting of force majeure at Qara Dagh in early Q4 2020. Genel was able to proceed with approvals for activities necessary in order to reach a spud date for the QD-2 well, which is expected in coming weeks.

The Parker rig has now been mobilised, and the well is expected to spud in line with this schedule, with drilling operations anticipated to complete in Q3 2021.

Qara Dagh offers an exciting appraisal opportunity. The QD-1 well, completed in 2011, tested light oil in two zones from the Shiranish formation. The QD-2 well location has been selected c.10 km to the northwest of QD-1, and will test a more crestal position on the structure with a high angle well to maximise contact with reservoir fractures. The field holds resources estimated by Genel at gross mean c.400 MMbbls.

Bina Bawi and Miran (100% working interest, operator)

Bina Bawi and Miran are assets that have the potential to generate significant shareholder value, and efforts have continued to explore a commercial solution to allow the unlocking of the material resources.

Discussions with the KRG are ongoing at the highest levels, which would enable the Company to progress to the next stage of activity.

Genel continues to maintain capex discipline, and will only commence investment upon certainty of alignment with the KRG and a clear path to monetisation.

African exploration

The uncertainty created by COVID-19 delayed the search for partners to fund and minimise Genel's spend on our potentially high-impact exploration wells, but the farm-out process relating to the highly prospective SL10B13 block in Somaliland (100% working interest and operator) continues to progress, with potential partners involved in assessing the opportunity.

A farm-out campaign is also planned relating to the Lagzira block offshore Morocco (75% working interest and operator), with the aim of bringing a partner onto the licence prior to considering further commitments.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overview

Our now well-established and proven business model enabled us to successfully navigate the extremely challenging conditions faced in 2020, with COVID-19's adverse impact on oil price and operating conditions severely testing our ability to deliver against our priorities. Our success in doing so has positioned us well to maximise the benefit from the recent oil price improvement with a stronger and more diverse portfolio.

Resilient operating model and assets

2020 demonstrated the resilience of our operating model and assets in three principal ways. Firstly, through the speed at which we were able to reduce capital activity and spend. Secondly, by the ability of our production assets to be profitable even at low oil prices. That profitability meant that we generated sufficient income to cover our outgoings. Thirdly, our success at Sarta proved the benefits of bringing assets onto production quickly and at low cost, meaning that the cost to first oil was affordable even in stressed conditions.

Strong balance sheet with no near-term debt maturity

Maintaining a strong balance sheet remains one of our key priorities. We reported net cash at the end of the year, despite not being paid USD159 million owed to us by the KRG for oil sales.

The resilient business, strong balance sheet and significant liquidity enabled the Company to take an important and proactive step forward and derisk the balance sheet and the funding of our capital activity programme by refinancing our debt, thereby moving the maturity date from December 2022 to October 2025.

The old bonds of USD300 million were settled at an average redemption price of 106.5, a small premium over the 103 that we would have paid if we had waited until the final year of the bond to redeem, or 102 if we waited as late as the last 6 months.

New bonds, maturing in 2025, were issued in October at a 3% discount. The issue discount of 3% results in an implied coupon of 9.85%. The Company has taken the opportunity to purchase USD20 million of its own bonds, in order to reduce interest cost but retain optionality.

Our current debt level of USD280 million reduced materially after year-end following settlement of the remaining USD77 million 2022 bonds at the call price of 105, resulting in net cash of USD6 million.

FY2020 financial priorities and financial performance

The table below summarises our progress against the 2020 financial priorities of the Company as set out at our 2019 results.

FY2020 financial priorities Progress ? Maintaining our financial strength through existing market ? Net cash position maintained at YE2020, with the conditions expectation of the same in 2021 at the prevailing oil price ? Despite COVID-19 bringing material challenges: we ? Continued focus on capital allocation, with prioritisation of invested to bring Sarta to first oil in 2020 and highest value investment in assets with ongoing or near-term prepared for the drilling of the Qara Dagh-2 well cash and value generation in 2021 ? Delivery of a 2020 work programme on time and on budget, that ? A recut 2020 work programme and budget, is appropriate to the external environment appropriate to the external environment, was delivered on time and within budget ? Continued focus on identifying and developing additional assets that offer potential for significant value to the ? With a specific reference to progressing Sarta Company with near to mid-term cash generation, primarily to and Qara Dagh, management continues to seek to further build the Company's cash generation options when the mature further growth opportunities that fit the override royalty agreement ends in Q3 2022 and provide the Company's capital structure and business model basis for increasing the dividend in the future both within and outside the existing portfolio

The table below summarises our financial performance in the year (all figures USD million unless stated) reporting a free cash outflow of only USD4.4 million despite the non-payment of USD159 million that was due in the period:

FY2020 FY2019 Brent average oil price USD42/bbl USD64/bbl Revenue 159.71 377.2 Production costs (32.7) (37.7) Producing asset capex (56.5) (115.1) Working capital 14.9 (59.7) Cash generated from producing assets 85.41 164.7 G&A (excl. depreciation and amortisation) (12.4) (17.7) Net cash interest2 (23.8) (23.4) Free cash flow before investment in growth 49.2 123.6 Pre-production capex (53.2) (43.0) Working capital and other (0.4) 18.4 Free cash flow (4.4) 99.0 Sales receipts due but not received (see note 10) plus suspended override1 158.6 54.1

1 Revenue does not include USD37.8 million of invoiced override revenue where payment was suspended from March 2020 to December 2020 because it did not meet criteria for recognition (see note 1)

2 Net cash interest is bond interest payable less bank interest income (see note 5) ? Our producing assets have delivered predictable production, and liquidity has been preserved by taking quick steps

to materially reduce capex to a level appropriate to the oil price ? General and administration costs have been optimised

Fully funded appraisal and development programme for Sarta; Qara Dagh funded in success case

The combination of our resilient assets, strong balance sheet, and extended debt maturity puts us in a position where we are not dependent on oil price or recovery of monies owed by the KRG to execute Sarta and Qara Dagh appraisal and, in the success case, subsequent expansion of both.

We are pleased to note the recent oil price improvement and are encouraged at the progress regarding payment of the monies owed to us by the KRG. The KRG has announced incremental repayments based on 50% of the surplus of average monthly Brent price above USD50/bbl multiplied by production. The first payment on this basis was received in March.

The combination of oil price, payment for overdue receivables, and the resumption of override payments, significantly increases the cash generation of our production business. Our production covers costs and investment in production maintenance and growth at lower oil prices and is significantly cash generative based on the current oil price and outlook.

Dividend

In 2019, our confidence in our business plan to replace and grow producing asset cash generation at value accretive cost was demonstrated by the commencement of a material and sustainable dividend, and USD41 million was distributed to shareholders in the year.

The Company was committed to and able to maintain our dividend unchanged through the challenges of 2020, illustrating a resilience that we believe sets us apart from many of our peers. The dividend is an important part of our investment story and the hard work done in 2020 has put us in a good position to benefit from oil price improvement and continue that story. Our dividend capacity is solid, despite having Sarta, Qara Dagh and Bina Bawi that all have potential to require near-term capital in the success case. The Board has approved the final dividend unchanged at 10c per share, resulting in a final dividend payment of around USD28 million. Including the earlier distributed interim dividend, this brings our total dividends for the financial year to 15c per share, a total payment of USD42 million. We continue to look to increase the dividend, with confidence in a growing reserve base and outlook cash being key to that decision.

Outlook and financial priorities for 2021

With cash of USD274 million after settlement of bonds, producing asset cash flows that cover corporate and bond interest costs and fund pre-production investment, and Sarta now contributing meaningfully to our cash generation, the Company is well positioned for 2021.

The Company has a portfolio that contains discovered resource with potential for creation of material shareholder value.

We will continue to focus our capital allocation where we see it delivering most value and the most rapid returns. For 2021, capital expenditure guidance is USD150-200 million, which at the upper end of the range is nearly double our spend in 2020 as we appraise Sarta and drill Qara Dagh-2. Although the objective of these wells is primarily to deliver incremental reserves and resources, they have the potential to add significantly to production already in 2022.

For 2021, our financial priorities are the following: ? Maintain our financial strength and continue protecting the balance sheet ? Maximise NPV by prioritising highest value investment in assets with ongoing or near-term cash and value generation ? Deliver 2021 work programme on time and on budget ? Continue to focus on growing our income streams and cash generation, bringing greater resilience and diversity to

the business and supporting our sustainable and progressive dividend programme

Financial results for the year

Income statement

(all figures USD million) FY 2020 FY 2019 Production (bopd, working interest) 31,980 36,250 Profit oil 55.4 117.2 Cost oil 84.9 147.2 Override royalty 19.4 112.8 Revenue 159.7 377.2 Production costs (32.7) (37.7) G&A (excl. depreciation and amortisation) (12.4) (17.7) EBITDAX 114.6 321.8 Depreciation and amortisation (153.7) (158.5) Impairment (323.2) (29.8) Exploration expense (2.2) (1.2) Net finance expense (52.2) (27.7) Income tax expense (0.2) (0.7) (Loss) / Profit (416.9) 103.9

Working interest production of 31,980 bopd decreased year-on-year (2019: 36,250 bopd), with the decrease in revenue from USD377.2 million to USD159.7 million, principally caused by: ? lower Brent oil price USD108 million ? lower capex resulting in lower cost oil USD62 million ? override unpaid from March onwards USD38 million

Production costs of USD32.7 million decreased from last year (2019: USD37.7 million) as a result of scaled back activity on producing assets. Production cost per barrel was USD2.8/bbl in 2020 (2019: USD2.9/bbl).

General and administration costs were USD12.8 million (2019: USD19.1 million), of which corporate cash costs were USD9.6 million (2019: USD13.3 million). The reduction from the prior period is a result of optimisation of costs and increased capital activity, principally at Sarta and Qara Dagh.

The decrease in revenue resulted in a similar reduction to EBITDAX of USD114.6 million (2019: USD321.8 million). EBITDAX is presented in order for the users of the financial statements to understand the cash profitability of the Company, which excludes the impact of costs attributable to exploration activity, which tend to be one-off in nature, and the non-cash costs relating to depreciation, amortisation and impairments.

Depreciation of USD98.7 million (2019: USD88.8 million) and Tawke intangibles amortisation of USD54.6 million (2019: USD68.3 million) slightly decreased in total as a net result of decrease in production and impairments at half year lowering the deprecation rate per barrel.

At the half year, an impairment expense of USD254.7 million for Tawke CGU, USD31.6 million for Taq Taq and USD34.9 million for trade receivables was booked which is explained further in note 1 (2019: USD29.8 million). There was no further impairment at year-end.

Bond interest expense of USD31.5 million was slightly increased due to higher bond payable at year end. Call option for remaining part of existing bond was settled in January 2021. Finance income of USD2.0 million (2019: USD6.6 million) was bank interest income. Other finance expense of USD22.7 million (2019: USD4.3 million) included premium on bond buyback and non-cash discount unwind expense on liabilities.

In relation to taxation, under the terms of the KRI production sharing contracts, corporate income tax due is paid on behalf of the Company by the KRG from the KRG's own share of revenues, resulting in no corporate income tax payment required or expected to be made by the Company. Tax presented in the income statement was related to taxation of the service companies (2020: USD0.2 million, 2019: USD0.7 million).

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure is the aggregation of spend on production assets (USD56.5 million) and pre-production assets (USD53.2 million) and is reported to provide investors with an understanding of the quantum and nature of investment that is being made in the business. Capital expenditure for the period was USD109.7 million, predominantly focused on production assets and the Sarta PSC (USD30.0 million) and Qara Dagh (USD10.6 million):

(all figures USD million) FY 2020 FY 2019 Cost recovered production capex 56.5 115.1 Pre-production capex - oil 30.0 22.1 Pre-production capex - gas 10.0 11.9 Other exploration and appraisal capex 13.2 9.0 Capital expenditure 109.7 158.1

Cash flow, cash, net cash and debt

Gross proceeds received totalled USD173.4 million (2019: USD317.4 million), of which USD22.9 million (2019: USD91.5 million) was received for the override royalty.

(all figures USD million) FY 2020 FY 2019 Brent average oil price USD42/bbl USD64/bbl Operating cash flow 129.4 272.9 Producing asset cost recovered capex (60.2) (105.1) Development capex (25.3) (18.7) Exploration and appraisal capex (24.2) (26.5) Restricted cash release 3.0 7.0 Interest and other (27.1) (30.6) Free cash flow (4.4) 99.0

Free cash flow is presented in order to show the free cash generated that is available for the Board to invest in the business. The measure provides the reader a better understanding of the underlying business cash flows. Free cash out flow before dividend was USD4.4 million (2019: positive USD99.0 million), with an overall decrease in cash of USD36.2 million in the year (2019: USD56.4 million increase).

(all figures USD million) FY 2020 FY 2019 Free cash flow (4.4) 99.0 Dividend paid (incl. expenses) (55.3) (29.0) Purchase of own shares (3.4) (13.5) Bond refinancing 28.9 - Other (2.0) (0.1) Net change in cash (36.2) 56.4 Opening cash 390.7 334.3 Closing cash 354.5 390.7 Debt reported under IFRS (348.3) (297.9) Net cash 6.2 92.8

The bonds maturing 2025 have two financial covenant maintenance tests:

Financial covenant Test YE 2020 Equity ratio (Total equity/Total assets) > 40% 60% Minimum liquidity > USD30m USD355m

Net assets

Net assets at 31 December 2020 were USD929.8 million (2019: USD1,386.1 million) and consist primarily of oil and gas assets of USD1,095.1 million (2019: USD1,412.5 million), trade receivables of USD94.0 million (2019: USD150.2 million) and net cash of USD6.2 million (2019: USD92.8 million).

Liquidity / cash counterparty risk management

The Company monitors its cash position, cash forecasts and liquidity on a regular basis. The Company holds surplus cash in treasury bills or on time deposits with a number of major financial institutions. Suitability of banks is assessed using a combination of sovereign risk, credit default swap pricing and credit rating.

Dividend

Total dividends declared in 2020 amounted to USD41.5 million (2019: USD40.8 million), representing 15¢ per share (2019: 15¢ per share).

The Board is recommending no change in the final dividend of 10¢ per share (2019: 10¢ per share), a total distribution of c.USD27.9 million.

The payment timetable for the final dividend is below: ? Annual General Meeting: 6 May 2021 ? Ex-dividend date: 13 May 2021 ? Record Date: 14 May 2021 ? Payment Date: 14 June 2021

Going concern

The Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the annual report for the period ended 31 December 2020 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern. In assessing going concern, the Directors have assessed that prolonged prevalence of COVID-19 may have a further negative impact on the oil price and in turn revenues, operational activity and receipt of amounts owed. The Company's low run rate costs, flexible capital programme, and strong cash position provide appropriate mitigation of the reduction of cash inflows that COVID-19 may cause for the going concern basis to remain appropriate.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Note 2020 2019 USDm USDm Revenue 2 159.7 377.2 Production costs 3 (32.7) (37.7) Depreciation and amortisation of oil assets 3 (153.3) (157.1) Gross (loss) / profit (26.3) 182.4 Exploration expense 3 (2.2) (1.2) Impairment of intangible assets 3-8 (44.3) - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3-9 (242.0) (29.8) Impairment of receivables 10 (36.9) - General and administrative costs 3 (12.8) (19.1) Operating (loss) / profit (364.5) 132.3 Operating (loss) / profit is comprised of: EBITDAX 114.6 321.8 Depreciation and amortisation 3 (153.7) (158.5) Exploration expense 3 (2.2) (1.2) Impairment of intangible assets 3-8 (44.3) - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 3-9 (242.0) (29.8) Impairment of receivables 10 (36.9) - Finance income 5 2.0 6.6 Bond interest expense 5 (31.5) (30.0) Other finance expense 5 (22.7) (4.3) (Loss) / Profit before income tax (416.7) 104.6 Income tax expense 6 (0.2) (0.7) (Loss) / Profit and total comprehensive (expense) / income (416.9) 103.9 Attributable to: Owners of the parent (416.9) 103.9 (416.9) 103.9 (Loss) / earnings per ordinary share ¢ ¢ Basic 7 (152.0) 37.8 Diluted 7 (152.0) 37.0 Underlying1 41.8 116.9

1 Underlying EPS is EBITDAX divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares

Consolidated balance sheet

At 31 December 2020

Note 2020 2019 USDm USDm Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 8 699.4 775.6 Property, plant and equipment 9,19 395.7 636.9 Trade and other receivables 10 52.1 - 1,147.2 1,412.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables 10 48.9 157.4 Restricted cash 11 - 3.0 Cash and cash equivalents 11 354.5 390.7 403.4 551.1 Total assets 1,550.6 1,963.6 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 12-19 (100.4) (118.8) Deferred income 13 (19.7) (26.7) Provisions 14 (45.9) (37.4) Interest bearing loans 15 (267.7) (297.9) (433.7) (480.8) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12-19 (99.0) (91.7) Deferred income 13 (7.5) (5.0) Interest bearing loans 15 (80.6) - (187.1) (96.7) Total liabilities (620.8) (577.5) Net assets 929.8 1,386.1 Owners of the parent Share capital 17 43.8 43.8 Share premium account 3,991.9 4,033.4 Accumulated losses (3,105.9) (2,691.1) Total equity 929.8 1,386.1

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Share capital Share premium Accumulated losses Total equity Note USDm USDm USDm USDm At 1 January 2019 43.8 4,074.2 (2,786.6) 1,331.4 Profit and total comprehensive income - - 103.9 103.9 Share-based payments 20 - - 5.1 5.1 Purchase of shares to satisfy share awards - - (8.2) (8.2) Purchase of treasury shares - - (5.3) (5.3) Dividends provided for or paid1 18 - (40.8) - (40.8) At 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 43.8 4,033.4 (2,691.1) 1,386.1 Loss and total comprehensive expense - - (416.9) (416.9) Share-based payments 20 - - 5.5 5.5 Purchase of shares for employee share awards - - (3.4) (3.4) Dividends provided for or paid1 18 - (41.5) - (41.5) At 31 December 2020 43.8 3,991.9 (3,105.9) 929.8

1 The Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 does not define the expression "dividend" but refers instead to "distributions". Distributions may be debited to any account or reserve of the Company (including share premium account).

Consolidated cash flow statement

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Note 2020 2019 USDm USDm Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) / Profit for the year (416.9) 103.9 Adjustments for: Net finance expense 5 52.2 27.7 Taxation 6 0.2 0.7 Depreciation and amortisation 3 153.7 158.5 Exploration expense 3 2.2 1.2 Impairments 3 323.2 29.8 Other non-cash items 3 (3.7) (2.4) Changes in working capital: Decrease / (Increase) in trade receivables 15.8 (55.4) Decrease / (Increase) in other receivables 0.6 (0.2) Increase in trade and other payables 0.4 3.3 Cash generated from operations 127.7 267.1 Interest received 5 2.0 6.6 Taxation paid (0.3) (0.8) Net cash generated from operating activities 129.4 272.9 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (24.2) (26.5) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (85.5) (123.8) Movement in restricted cash 11 3.0 7.0 Net cash used in investing activities (106.7) (143.3) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to company's shareholders, including expenses 18 (55.3) (29.0) Purchase of own shares (3.4) (13.5) Bond refinancing: part-settlement and new issuance 15 28.9 - Other (3.3) (0.6) Interest paid (25.8) (30.0) Net cash used in financing activities (58.9) (73.1) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (36.2) 56.5 Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents - (0.1) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 11 390.7 334.3 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 11 354.5 390.7 Post-year end payments1 15 (81.0) (13.6) Cash and cash equivalents after post-year end payments 273.5 377.1

1 On 8 January 2021, shortly after the balance sheet date, the Company paid USD81.0 million to settle USD77.1 million of old bonds reducing its gross debt balance to USD280 million, with USD267.7 million reported under IFRS in the balance sheet. In the prior year, an interim dividend payment of USD13.6 million was made on 8 January 2020, which has been shown as a comparative.

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1. Summary of significant accounting policies 1. Basis of preparation

Genel Energy Plc - registration number: 107897 (the Company) is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey with a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RT.

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (together 'IFRS'); are prepared under the historical cost convention except as where stated; and comply with Company (Jersey) Law 1991. The significant accounting policies are set out below and have been applied consistently throughout the period.

The Company prepares its financial statements on a historical cost basis, unless accounting standards require an alternate measurement basis. Where there are assets and liabilities calculated on a different basis, this fact is disclosed either in the relevant accounting policy or in the notes to the financial statements.

Items included in the financial information of each of the Company's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the functional currency). The consolidated financial statements are presented in US dollars to the nearest million (USDm) rounded to one decimal place, except where otherwise indicated.

For explanation of the key judgements and estimates made by the Company in applying the Company's accounting policies, refer to significant accounting judgements and estimates on pages 20 and 23.

Going concern

The Company regularly evaluates its financial position, cash flow forecasts and its compliance with financial covenants by considering multiple combination of oil price, discount rates, production volumes, payments, capital and operational spend scenarios. The Company has reported liquidity after settlement of bonds post year-end of USD273.5 million, with no debt maturing until the second half of 2025 and significant headroom on both the equity ratio and minimum liquidity covenant. Our business model has demonstrated its resilience in 2020, when oil price was low and 4 months of payments with a value of USD120.8 million that were due in the year were not received, by delivering a small free cash out flow after investing significantly in bringing Sarta to first production. The strength of the balance sheet is expected to be maintained through 2021, with Sarta adding a new income stream and diversifying production risk, and capital activity in the year focused on expanding the sources of income of the business further. Our low-cost assets with flexibility on commitment of capital means that we are resilient to oil prices as low as the levels reached last year, with the KRG also demonstrating its ability to pay consistently in times of financial stress. In addition, specifically for the purposes of the going concern, management have modelled a downside scenario, recognising the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, which includes a significant reduction in oil price from current levels combined with a reduction in production. As a result, the Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over its forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the annual report for the period ended 31 December 2020 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern.

Foreign currency

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency of the relevant entity using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or at the balance sheet date where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at period-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income within finance income or finance costs.

Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements consolidate the Company and its subsidiaries. These accounting policies have been adopted by all companies.

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Company. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. Transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between companies are eliminated.

Joint arrangements and associates

Arrangements under which the Company has contractually agreed to share control with another party, or parties, are joint ventures where the parties have rights to the net assets of the arrangement, or joint operations where the parties have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. Investments in entities over which the Company has the right to exercise significant influence but has neither control nor joint control are classified as associates and accounted for under the equity method.

The Company recognises its assets and liabilities relating to its interests in joint operations, including its share of assets held jointly and liabilities incurred jointly with other partners.

Acquisitions

The Company uses the acquisition method of accounting to account for business combinations. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Company recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree at fair value at time of recognition or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of net assets. Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred.

Farm-in/farm-out

Farm-out transactions relate to the relinquishment of an interest in oil and gas assets in return for services rendered by a third party or where a third party agrees to pay a portion of the Company's share of the development costs (cost carry). Farm-in transactions relate to the acquisition by the Company of an interest in oil and gas assets in return for services rendered or cost-carry provided by the Company.

Farm-in/farm-out transactions undertaken in the development or production phase of an oil and gas asset are accounted for as an acquisition or disposal of oil and gas assets. The consideration given is measured as the fair value of the services rendered or cost-carry provided and any gain or loss arising on the farm-in/farm-out is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. A profit is recognised for any consideration received in the form of cash to the extent that the cash receipt exceeds the carrying value of the associated asset.

Farm-in/farm-out transactions undertaken in the exploration phase of an oil and gas asset are accounted for on a no gain/no loss basis due to inherent uncertainties in the exploration phase and associated difficulties in determining fair values reliably prior to the determination of commercially recoverable proved reserves. The resulting exploration and evaluation asset is then assessed for impairment indicators under IFRS 6. 2. Significant accounting judgements and estimates

The preparation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make judgements and estimates that affect the reported results, assets and liabilities. Where judgements and estimates are made, there is a risk that the actual outcome could differ from the judgement or estimate made. The Company has assessed the following as being areas where changes in judgements or estimates could have a significant impact on the financial statements.

Significant judgements

The significant judgements that the directors have made in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements include; i) IFRS 15 criteria have not been met for override revenue; ii) the Bina Bawi and Miran projects will progress which are explained in the context of the significant estimates below.

Significant estimates

The following are the critical estimates that the directors have made in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements.

Estimation of hydrocarbon reserves and resources and associated production profiles and costs

Estimates of hydrocarbon reserves and resources are inherently imprecise and are subject to future revision. The Company's estimation of the quantum of oil and gas reserves and resources and the timing of its production, cost and monetisation impact the Company's financial statements in a number of ways, including: testing recoverable values for impairment; the calculation of depreciation, amortisation and assessing the cost and likely timing of decommissioning activity and associated costs. This estimation also impacts the assessment of going concern and the viability statement.

Proved and probable reserves are estimates of the amount of hydrocarbons that can be economically extracted from the Company's assets. The Company estimates its reserves using standard recognised evaluation techniques. Assets assessed as having proven and probable reserves are generally classified as property, plant and equipment as development or producing assets and depreciated using the units of production methodology. The Company considers its best estimate for future production and quantity of oil within an asset based on a combination of internal and external evaluations and uses this as the basis of calculating depreciation and amortisation of oil and gas assets and testing for impairment.

Hydrocarbons that are not assessed as reserves are considered to be resources and the related assets are classified as exploration and evaluation assets. These assets are expenditures incurred before technical feasibility and commercial viability is demonstrable. Estimates of resources for undeveloped or partially developed fields are subject to greater uncertainty over their future life than estimates of reserves for fields that are substantially developed and being depleted and are likely to contain estimates and judgements with a wide range of possibilities. These assets are considered for impairment under IFRS 6.

