

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to release Swiss producer prices for February. Prices had decreased 2.1 percent on year in January.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. while it held steady against the pound, it rose against the yen. Against the dollar and the pound, it fell.



The franc was worth 118.06 against the yen, 0.9242 against the greenback, 1.1056 against the pound and 1.2908 against the euro as of 3:25 am ET.



