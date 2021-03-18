

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) reported profit before tax of 131.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 26.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 20.1 pence compared to a loss of 3.4 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 61.5 million pounds, up 41.7%.



Fiscal year revenue was 190.6 million pounds, up 6.9% from previous year, driven by a significant increase in Royalty and other marketed revenues. Product supply revenue decreased by 4.4% to 109.9 million pounds.



The Board has approved, in principle, a special dividend of approximately 115 million pounds, intended to be paid during 2021.



