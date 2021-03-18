Nuvothera acquires option to licence rights to develop and commercialise DS Biopharma's EPADILIN in the US

DS Biopharma becomes an investor in Nuvothera and takes a Board seat

DS Biopharma Limited, a developer of bioactive lipid based pharmaceuticals and Nuvothera Inc., a provider of dermatological commercial solutions announced today that the companies have entered into an option and license agreement. Under the terms of the agreement Nuvothera has acquired an option to exclusively licence rights to develop and commercialise EPADILIN in the United States. As part of the transaction, DS Biopharma has become an investor in Nuvothera and joined its Board of Directors.

EPADILIN is an anti-aging and anti-inflammatory cream containing high purity, optimally balanced Omega 3 (EPA) and Omega 6 (GLA) lipids. This novel approach to anti-aging and inflammatory skin diseases such as rosacea is patent protected. EPADILIN has been clinically proven to both hydrate and soften the skin and reduce skin roughness.

"This transaction is an excellent strategic fit for DS Biopharma and Nuvothera's market expertise will prove valuable as EPADILIN moves towards commercialisation in the United States," said Mark O' Neill, Chief Executive Officer of DS Biopharma. "The agreement with Nuvothera highlights the opportunities available in our broader portfolio of novel lipids. In addition to looking for EPADILIN partners in regions outside the United States, DS is exploring partnering options for our other programs."

"We have known the DS Biopharma team for a number of years and are delighted to be formally partnering with them. We are excited about the potential of EPADILIN and United States, DS is exploring partnering options for our other programs."

"We have known the DS Biopharma team for a number of years and are delighted to be formally partnering with them. We are excited about the potential of EPADILIN and the other benefits this partnership will bring to Nuvothera," said Art Clapp, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvothera Inc.

About DS Biopharma

DS Biopharma, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a clinical stage, pharmaceutical company which develops new medicines for unmet needs based on its novel bioactive lipid platform. Through its pioneering research, DS Biopharma has discovered a number of non-pharmaceutical products for acne, anti-aging, atopic dermatitis and rosacea which are now available for out-licensing and commercialisation.

About Nuvothera

Nuvothera Inc., headquartered in Texas, United States was founded by former Galderma colleagues and is focused on developing new dermatological commercial solutions that incorporate natural or botanical ingredients and use the latest in scientific knowledge and evidence-based research.

Nuvothera has successfully launched two commercial products to date: Prosoria, a clinically proven daily psoriasis treatment system and Nuvothera Super-Micronized Turmeric, a potent anti-inflammatory supplement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005052/en/

Contacts:

DS Biopharma

Mark O'Neill

+35312933590

partnering@dsbiopharma.com

Nuvothera

Art Clapp

support@nuvothera.com

Halsin Partners (media)

Mike Sinclair

+44 20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com