Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Investment Group A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0060038933 SCANDINAVIAN INVESTMENT GROUP The company's observation status is removed following the disclosure of the company's annual report. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 March 2021. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
SCANDINAVIAN INVESTMENT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de