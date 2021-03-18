Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Über 150 g/t Gold! Das ist die Aktie, die 2021 alle beeindrucken sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMC6 ISIN: DK0060038933 Ticker-Symbol: 2D2 
Frankfurt
18.03.21
08:05 Uhr
0,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN INVESTMENT GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN INVESTMENT GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2021 | 09:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Investment Group A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:



ISIN                                 Name

DK0060038933               SCANDINAVIAN INVESTMENT GROUP



The company's observation status is removed following the disclosure of the
company's annual report. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 17 March 2021.

______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
SCANDINAVIAN INVESTMENT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.