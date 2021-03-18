Vericel Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericel Corp. (NASD:VCEL) will replace QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 22. S&P 500 constituent Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASD:FANG) has acquired QEP Resources in a transaction that closed today.For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.comABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:S&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji.comms@spglobal.com