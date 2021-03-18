

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports declined in February after rising in the previous month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports fell by a real 1.4 percent month-on-month in February, after a 6.0 percent growth in January. In December, exports decreased 6.1 percent.



Imports rose 0.3 percent monthly in February, after a 1.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Exports of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and jewelry declined the most in February, while imports of metals, machinery and electronics, and textiles, clothing and footwear increased.



In nominal terms, exports declined 1.0 percent in February and imports decreased 0.2 percent.



The trade surplus decreased to CHF 3.336 billion in February from CHF 3.509 billion in January.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 0.3 percent year-on-year in February.



